CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams said it expects to be moved into its new headquarters in downtown Cleveland, as well as the Brecksville development center, in the beginning of 2026, according to an announcement from the company.

Additionally, the Sherwin-Williams sign on top of the 36-story high-rise building will be illuminated on April 7.

The building has faced delays after initially planning to open in 2023. There's been issues along the way, including having to fix fireproof coating on steel beams. But now, the company said the move-in process for both buildings will be complete sometime in the beginning of next year.

The company also announced it'll name the Brecksville site the Morikis Global Technology Center, which is an ode to John G. Morikis, Sherwin-Williams' ninth CEO. He also had a four-decade career with the company.