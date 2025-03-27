MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Old Country Creamery based in Middlefield, Ohio has issued a voluntary recall of its whole chocolate milk product.

The recall includes pint, quart, half-gallon and gallon containers with expiration dates of April 6, 2025 and April 13, 2025.

The company said the recall is due to improper pasteurization of the products.

The products were distributed to 15 stores within 25 miles of Middlefield, Ohio, Old Country Creamery said.

The company said the issue was found during a regulatory review of pasteurization records by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness, but individuals who consume the products could get signs and symptoms of foodborne illness. The Ohio Department of Agriculture urges those showing symptoms to contact a physician immediately.

Customers can return the affected products to the place of purchase for a refund.