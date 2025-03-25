CINCINNATI — After 30 years, Nicola's is moving to a new location.

The Over-the-Rhine restaurant will be in its new home at 127 West 4th St. in 2026, Nicola's announced on Facebook. The new location is in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, just a short walk from the riverfront.

Known for its homemade pasta and bread, the restaurant opened in 1996 and has served up Italian dishes ever since then. As it makes the transition, Nicola's said it'll be sharing updates, behind-the-scenes moments and more to keep the community informed.

"There’s still plenty of time to enjoy Nicola’s as you know it—so come raise a glass, share a meal, and celebrate all the memories made and those still to come," Nicola's wrote in the Facebook post.