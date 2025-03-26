CINCINNATI — M. Hopple & Co., a stationary and creative design store, will be saying goodbye to the Cincinnati community.

The store has been a part of Cincinnati's business district for more than 40 years, founded by Mary Hopple. It was taken over by Morgan Busam in 2014, who said it's been a privilege to carry on Hopple's legacy.

"For the past 43 years, it has been an absolute honor to help our customers celebrate life's most meaningful moments — from weddings and new babies to graduations and heartfelt thanks-yous," Busam wrote in a statement. "The relationships we have built and the memories we have been a part of will always remain close to our hearts."

Busam attributed to the closure to challenges facing many small businesses: the economic climate. Busam said the business became unsustainable, but despite the closure, she said she will continue to fulfill current orders and is welcoming any last orders during the last few weeks of business.

M. Hopple & Co. will close its doors for good April 11. Busam invites the community to come and visit one last time.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, love and loyalty," Busam wrote. "M. Hopple & Co. has always been more than just a stationary store — it has been a place of creativity, connection and joy. We will miss being a part of your celebration, but we are forever grateful to have been included in them."

The store is located at 7920 Hosbrook Rd. and is currently holding store closing sales. Visit its website for more information.