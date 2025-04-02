TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House on Wednesday took its first steps toward permanently reducing the state’s sales tax.

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced the bill unanimously.

This bill still has a pretty long way to go.

The Florida House still needs to persuade the Senate and Gov. Ron DeSantis that this is the right path forward.

Though at the moment, both sides aren’t looking too thrilled about this plan. Under the bill, Florida’s 6% sales tax would lower permanently to 5.25%.

The House estimates that Floridians under the bill could save around $5 billion every year. Florida’s sales tax has sat at 6% since 1988.

The bill would also reduce sales tax on a variety of other things like commercial sales tax, electricity, and mobile homes.

“We are clearly setting a course, and a vision is going to provide immediate, meaningful relief to every single Floridian that makes a purchase,” State Rep. Wyman Duggan said.

“I candidly have some concerns with the education budget as it pertains to my school district, but I feel confident will work that out in the budget silo and delivering relief to everyday Floridians in a quick and effective way should be our commitment,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

The House, Senate, and the governor all want some sort of tax relief passed this legislative session.

The House wants to cut the sales tax, but DeSantis wants property tax. And the Senate stated it is somewhere in between, though some are concerned about any permanent cuts and the potential for a subsequent budget shortfall.