CINCINNATI — GE Aerospace announced Wednesday it plans to invest nearly $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing, including in the city of its headquarters, Cincinnati.

$113 million will go toward Greater Cincinnati for facility upgrades and additional equipment for several sites in the area



$14 million will go toward in West Chester, Ohio for an additional 3D printer, industrial furnace and upgrades to facility to increase capacity



The company also announced it will hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year, including both manufacturing and engineering roles.

GE Aerospace said the money will be used to strength manufacturing, increase the use of new, innovative parts and materials for future flight and help upgrade facilities across the U.S.

"Investing in manufacturing and innovation is more critical than ever for the future of our industry and the communities where we operate," said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace. "We are committed to helping our customers modernize and expand their fleets while scaling technologies that will truly define the future of flight. Together, this will keep the United States at the forefront of aerospace leadership."

Today, we announced plans to invest nearly $1 billion in our U.S. manufacturing sites in 2025, nearly double last year’s investment.



This year's investment from GE Aerospace is nearly double last year's, the company said. It added the funds will help improve engine safety and quality.

Here's how the funds are being distributed, according to GE Aerospace:

$113 million in Greater Cincinnati: Facility upgrades and additional equipment for several sites in the area that produce, test, and assemble many of the company’s commercial and military engines

$70 million in Muskegon, Michigan: Breaking ground on an expansion to produce parts for the hot section of the engine

$16 million in Durham, North Carolina, and $5 million in Lafayette, Indiana: Additional equipment to support the assembly of commercial engines, including LEAP

$13 million in West Jefferson, North Carolina: Expanding the building to increase production of key parts of the engine

$200 million investment in military engine production: The company is investing in sites, including Lynn, Massachusetts, and Madisonville, Kentucky, to gear up for the new T901 Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engine and continue producing other military engines

$51 million in Auburn, Alabama: Additional 3D printers, upgrades to existing equipment and tooling to increase capacity and ensure quality

$14 million in West Chester, Ohio: Additional 3D printer, industrial furnace, and upgrades to facility to increase capacity

$22 million in Huntsville, Alabama: Additional machines to produce materials that are the building blocks for ceramic matrix composite engine parts

$20 million in Asheville, North Carolina: Additional equipment to produce ceramic matrix composite engine parts, new inspection equipment, and advanced machines that can shape metal parts to precise specifications

$11 million in Batesville, Mississippi: Industrial oven, precision measuring tools, high-precision machines, and inspection technology to maintain quality

Along with the investment, the company said it will hire around 5,000 U.S. workers this year for both manufacturing and engineering roles, which builds upon the more than 900 engineers and 1,000 manufacturing workers hired by GE Aerospace last year.

GE Aerospace along with its joint venture partners create engines that power three out of every four commercial flights around the globe, as well as two of three U.S. military combat and helicopter aircraft, according to its website.