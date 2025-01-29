U.S. based airline and ocean cargo handling service Air General told employees they’re planning to lay off workers at their Charlotte location, according to a notice from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

They’re shutting down operations at their Yorkmont Road location near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The changes will happen March 31, and affected workers have been informed.

Ninety-nine employees face job losses. Warehouse workers account for 61 of the workers to be laid off, and the rest are administrative staff.

Air General won’t leave the Queen City completely, as they still have two locations in Charlotte. They also have a location near Raleigh-Durham International Airport.