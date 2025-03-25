RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh is alive with basketball!

From the NCAA Men’s Tournament games on Friday and Sunday at the Lenovo Center to the NCAA Women’s Tournament games at Reynolds Coliseum on Saturday and Monday, there is no shortage of excitement in the Capital city.

The fans are bringing in money for businesses in the area simply by attending the games.

The Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance projects the men’s and women’s slate of games will inject about $10 million into the Raleigh economy.

Hosting the first two rounds of the women's tournament on N.C. State’s campus is a money maker for the city.

“I think it’s awesome. I think it’s about time the Wolfpack women and the Wolfpack in general get the limelight,” N.C. State graduate Shilena Equality said.

She said it is incredible to think that another postseason run by N.C. State's women’s basketball team is not only generating buzz on campus, it’s feeding money back into the the women’s basketball program. New NCAA rules allow the women’s teams to generate millions of dollars in revenue for their program the farther they go into the tournament.

Equality is here for it all.

“It’s interesting to see the City of Raleigh on fire for the Wolfpack and just to be an alumni and to witness it,” Equality said.

Michigan State fans chimed in on the significance of the games, even before N.C. State's 83-49 win against the Spartans Monday.

“I went online last night and said, ‘I will get one ticket and come out to see it for myself.’ This was the big treat for myself,” Doug Gzym said.

There’s so much enthusiasm for the Wolfpack, traffic was gridlocked for a bit on campus during the middle of the day.

It's a positive problem Wolfpack faithful were ready to endure.

Sam Hamrick didn't seem to mind the drive up from Clemson, South Carolina.

“I got up at 4:30 this morning and drove for this game. 4:30. Hey we were getting it on up I-85 and got here just in time. And go Lady Wolfpack!” Hamrick exclaimed.

The N.C. State women’s team will move onto the round of 16 in Birmingham, Alabama. The second-seeded Wolfpack (28-6) will face third-seeded LSU (30-5) Friday.