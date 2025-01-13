CINCINNATI — JobsOhio awarded GE Aerospace a $9 million grant that is expected to be used to create 200 jobs.

What You Need To Know The grant will go toward new equipment at its HQ in Cincinnati and Peebles Test Operations



The investment would generate 200 jobs by 2028, the company said



GE Aerospace is now a standalone company that made itself headquartered in Cincinnati in 2024

GE Aerospace said it plans to use the grant to test new equipment at its headquarters in Cincinnati and Peebles Test Operations which in turn would create 200 jobs by the end of 2028.

“Continued technology innovation is needed to help meet the needs of our customers – airplane manufacturers and airlines worldwide – for more fuel-efficient aircraft engines. This JobsOhio research & development grant helps GE Aerospace remain at the forefront of innovation in the commercial aviation industry,” said Mohamed Ali, senior vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace in a release.

GE Aerospace became a standalone public company and placed its HQ in Cincinnati. It's been developing technologies like Open Fan and compact engine core through its CFM Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines program. It's one of the largest demonstration programs in GE Aerospace's history, the company said.

“This grant funding will help GE Aerospace invest in the latest technology to advance its R&D operations and strengthen its commitment and presence in Ohio,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a release. “Ohio has a storied history of aviation ingenuity dating back to the Wright brothers, and GE Aerospace continues to build on that foundation of excellence by developing the next-generation engine products here.”

The grant comes after a series of investments GE Aerospace has made in Ohio, including:

The opening of the Services Technology Acceleration Center in Sprindale last year, which helps advance aerospace inspection technology

The investment of more than $127 million in Ohio manufacturing facilities in 2024

The Electrical Power Integrated Systems Center (EPISCenter) in Dayton, where plans were announced in 2023 to invest up to $20 million to support increased testing of hybrid electric engine systems

“Ohio is the birthplace of aviation and the home of innovation for the aviation industry’s future, which is just reinforced by GE Aerospace’s additional investment in research and development in Southwest Ohio,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef in a release. “These 200 new jobs will be instrumental in testing and developing more fuel-efficient engines that will power the future of flight, and alongside our partners at REDI Cincinnati, we are proud to have this work being done right here in Ohio.”