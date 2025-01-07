GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the Packers Pro Shop website was part of a data breach that impacted buyers.

Officials with the Packers said the website, which is managed and hosted by a third-party vendor, had a “malicious code” that was “inserted by hackers.”

On the same day they were alerted to the code, officials said they were able to remove it, following an investigation with “outside experts.”

The Packers said the data breach affected a limited number of individuals who used their credit cards on the website. Officials did not indicate the time period the “malicious code” was being used on the website. However, reports online indicate it was between Sept. 23-24, 2024 and Oct. 3-23, 2024.

Officials said they have reached out to all potentially impacted individuals to make them aware of the breach and to offer three years of complementary credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

The Packers said maintaining the privacy and security of its fans is “of utmost importance” and it’s working to make sure all team sites are secure.

“We are continuing to work closely with our vendors to ensure they continue to strengthen their security controls to prevent future incidents,” the Packers said in part in the statement.