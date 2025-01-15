GREEN BAY, Wis. — There are less than 100 days to go until the 2025 NFL Draft heads to Green Bay.

The city announced Wednesday that it will host a Draft City Music Fest to complement the three-day 2025 NFL Draft in April.

On Wednesday, April 23 and Saturday, April 26, Leicht Park will be turned into Draft City Music Fest to bookend the start and end of the draft. Both days will be concert-like festivals featuring live music, activities, food and drinks, along with fireworks. Events are free to the public.

The specific music acts, including national headliners for both days, will be announced at a later date.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said he is looking forward to showcasing the community.

“We, of course, are the smallest city in the NFL. To have a spotlight like this on the City of Green Bay is just an immense opportunity for all of us to showcase everything that we have here to offer,” Genrich said. “So just to be able to highlight, you know, the heart that we have within this community, you know, how much people look forward to welcoming people into the city of Green Bay,”

Genrich estimated the economic impact the NFL Draft will have on Green Bay and the surrounding areas of the state is approximately $100 million.

“The shorthand that I kind of use is it’s sort of like three home games in a row,” Genrich said. “So you stack those kinds of impacts on top of each other and … it should be a fantastic weekend for a lot of area businesses.”

There are numerous entities working together to make sure these events are successful.

James Andersen is the deputy director of the Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry. Andersen said it is exciting to see it all come together.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, and to assemble the winning team, there’s a lot of moving parts behind the scenes that make something like this happen,” Andersen said. “So many people — it’s not just the players on the field. It’s a lot of people that are contributing to various roles and aspects to make this well, a really cool high energy event.”

Genrich stressed to the community that this is for them too, not just visitors.

“I know we’re going to be doing a lot of cool things around town during this stretch, and we don’t want community members to stay in their homes,” Genrich said. “To act as ambassadors as well, to really welcome people to our community, to celebrate with visitors, visitors who are supporting the Packers and maybe some other teams as well.”