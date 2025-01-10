GREEN BAY, Wis. — The winter activities at Titletown, located just west of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, allow people to enjoy ice skating, going down the snow hill on a tube and checking out holiday lights.

A lot of work goes into making sure the winter recreational activities are fun and safe for everyone. One employee has been working there for a couple of years, and he said it's been a dream come true.

As a kid, Tony Sigl always wanted to drive a Zamboni. Now, he gets to drive one just steps away from historic Lambeau Field. He said there is a lot of work that goes into making sure everyone is safe and having a good time at Titletown.

“It's a lot of weird hours, a lot of overnights,” said Sigl. “So, you got to get used to bounce and schedules, things like that. But, it's an amazing team and we try to get things rolling as fast as we can, the safest way. Because what means the most to us is making sure our patrons can come and have a good time because we're kind of like a little winter playground here.”

Sigl said he has met people from around the world that have come to see what title town has to offer. He said there are many things he loves about his job.

“You come to Green Bay to visit Titletown or Lambeau, but the coolest thing is when you're coming down this hill and you have Lambeau in the background,” said Sigl. “When the lights are on and stuff, it's just it's a magical feeling. It's something I will never, ever get sick of.”

Carrie Haass and her husband stopped by for a date night. Haass said some of her favorite things are the hot chocolate and the lights. She said this year they are trying something new.

“We haven't done the tubing yet, but it looks pretty cool,” said Haass. “Our son, who's four, I think he'll be old enough this year to do that. So, we're looking forward to try out with him.”

Sigl said he works with one of the best groups of people he has ever worked with. He said seeing everyone laugh and have fun makes their hard work worth it.

“To have a place in the middle of Green Bay that is, safe for family, for kids to offer these experiences and things like that, I think it's so cool,” said Sigl. “We always strive to give back to the community and that's one of the best things for Green Bay is Titletown.”