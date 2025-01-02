CLEVELAND — After downsizing in 2023 and 2024 to just its one location in Lakewood, the owner of Melt Bar and Grilled announced Wednesday that he has decided to close the restaurant down for good.

"This decision was not made lightly or without years of incredible efforts and stress," said owner Matt Fish in a Facebook post. "The process to save Melt Bar and Grilled started in 2020. The world and the restaurant/service industry changed drastically during the pandemic. Hundreds of difficult decisions and countless efforts were made to put the company in a position to survive and thrive. Unfortunately, these determined efforts were not enough to save the company."



The regional chain started 18 years ago, and prior to the pandemic, it had 13 locations. But after a series of financial setbacks, Melt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"In just over two years, we pulled every lever possible to save the company," Fish wrote. "Closed 12 locations, trimmed our staff and corporate team down and reduced or eliminated as many expenses as possible. One of the final levers to pull was the Chapter 11 sub 5 bankruptcy we filed in June of 2024."

After that, Fish said he decided to rebrand Melt, which launched in September of 2024. After completely changing the menu and upgrading other details of its one location in Lakewood, the launch was a success, Fish said.

However, there was a downfall.

"All aspects of the relaunch succeeded according to plan except one: the projected robust business levels never happened," Fish wrote. "The financial burden of bankruptcy, combined with the lack of robust sales, have proved to be completely devastating."

Because of this, Melt will soon be no more. Fish didn't state a closing date in the Facebook post. As of now, the Lakewood location is closed until Jan. 5 for a "staff vacation."

"Thank you to the millions of guests who have supported us over the last 18 years," Fish wrote. "I feel we provided a very fun, unique, consistent and delicious experience during our lifetime. Thank you to everyone who experienced and supported Melt Bar and Grilled. A special shout out and huge THANK YOU to the 1000 Melt Tattoo Family Members. Your dedication and support will never be forgotten. To me, tattoos are memories of great moments in time. I am hopeful you will all remember the great years we all spent at Melt Bar and Grilled."