AKRON, Ohio — Akron-based FirstEnergy confirmed Thursday it plans to layoff employees in five states.

FirstEnergy wrote in a statement to Spectrum News 1 that it will lay off less than 3% of its workforce, which is about 350 employees. The company didn’t disclose which states were included in the layoffs.

“Last year the company adopted a new operating model, led by a new leadership team, focused on bringing decision-making closer to customers, employees and regulators,” a FirstEnergy spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We are eliminating certain roles while expanding others to ensure the company is structured to operate efficiently, deliver an exceptional customer experience and meet challenges and opportunities now and in the future.”

FirstEnergy added that the layoffs are expected to have a minimal impact on front line and bargaining unit employees. Officials didn’t disclose which specific positions would be cut or when the layoffs would take effect.

The company employs more than 12,000 people across Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.