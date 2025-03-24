AKRON, Ohio — Spring is here, and with it, another decidedly less popular season: tax season.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by filing, you are not alone. The United Way of Summit and Medina are working with the Akron schools to teach students to become certified tax preparers.

Ta’Neajha Sheppard is one of six students taking part in the Akron City School District's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA.

For the first time, this program is helping juniors and seniors from East High School become certified tax preparers or greeters — a skill that can follow them well beyond high school.

“I wanted to do it because I feel like it's like a good skill to have," said Sheppard. “And I'm in the finance pathway, and I’m going to college this year so I’m trying to, like, figure out what I want to do.”

The program doesn't just help the students. Summit and Medina County residents who earn less than $67,000 a year can get their taxes done for free.

Sarah Palace is the director of College and Career Readiness with United Way of Summit and Medina. She says if you're worried about having a high school student work on your taxes, don't be because these students know what they're doing. They have all been through training, testing and certification.

The student certified tax preparers are guided by certified volunteers and the tax statements are reviewed before getting filed.

Antoinette Dudley is the director of the Akron Financial Empowerment Center, and she says the program is designed to help both the community and the students by giving them real-world experience.

“A student that's able to prepare taxes as a junior, a senior, if they keep building that skill, that's something they can put on their resume," said Dudley.

For Sheppard, this is another step for her to reach her goals toward her career

“I feel accomplished," said Sheppard. “I'm grateful for the opportunity and that I’m able to help others in my community.”

The next session is scheduled for April 9. Appointments are still available for Summit and Medina County residents. You can sign up on the United Way of Summit and Medina's website.