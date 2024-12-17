OHIO — Ohio officials announced Monday that Amazon Web Services will invest $10 billion of additional funding to expand its data center infrastructure in the state.

According to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the data centers will contain technology like computer servers, data storage drivers and more to power cloud computing, which includes artificial intelligence and machine learning.

This funding is in addition to the $7.8 billion investment plan AWS announced last year, which was also in addition to the more than $6 billion invested through 2022. DeWine’s office said that brings the company’s planned investment in Ohio to more than $23 billion by the end of 2030. It’s the second-largest planned investment by a single private-sector company in Ohio.

The company hasn’t finalized locations for the investment, but it plans for data centers to be expanded outside of Central Ohio.

“As reliance on digital services continues to grow, so does the importance of data centers; they are critical to today’s modern economy,” said DeWine. “AWS’s substantial investment in Ohio will help keep our state at the forefront of the global technology.”

AWS estimates it has invested $10.3 billion in Ohio and has contributed $3.8 billion in gross domestic product to the state between 2015 to 2023.

“Today, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to Ohio with plans to invest an additional $10 billion to expand our data center infrastructure in greater Ohio to drive innovation in AI for customers,” said Roger Wehner, vice president of economic development at AWS, in a release. “Since 2015, AWS has invested more than $10.3 billion in the state and currently supports more than 4,760 jobs annually. This expanded investment is expected to create new, well-paying jobs, boost Ohio’s GDP, and further cement our partnership with the state. We are also proud to continue expanding the reach of workforce development and educational programs that equip Ohio’s next generation of tech talent through strong public and private partnerships.”​