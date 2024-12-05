OHIO — IMPACT Community Action celebrated recent graduates and a new grant on Thursday

This is the third time Spectrum is awarding $40,000 to support the center’s Momentum Career Development Program, offering several pathways to help people in Columbus.

What You Need To Know The grant comes from the Spectrum Community Center Assist initiative



Spectrum has given $140,000 to IMPACT through its initiative



The money is helping with parts of the program such as writing a resume, interviewing skills, computer literacy courses and more



The goal of the program is to help people become self-sufficient

The grant comes from the Spectrum Community Center Assist initiative. With the latest funding, Spectrum has given $140,000 to IMPACT.

Ashlee Abraham, a financial wellness program manager, said it gives hope and prepares people for real job opportunities.

“We’re excited to help these people succeed,” Abraham said. “We are very thankful for spectrum’s support because it definitely takes a village to really make change.”

The money is helping with parts of the program such as writing a resume, interviewing skills, computer literacy courses and more.

“The partnership we’ve built with IMPACT Community Action is making a real difference in the lives of local residents by giving them the skills, tools and updated facilities they need to improve their economic opportunities,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity services in a news release. “Through Spectrum Community Center Assist, thousands of people across the communities we serve have already benefited, and we look forward to expanding our impact with IMPACT Community Action as they offer essential job training in an updated technology space.”

After graduation, participants can either get help to get a job, or they can go into one of their skilled trades programs.

Leaders of the program said the goal is to help people become self-sufficient.

“We help them get a job with a livable wage, or they go into one of our skilled trades programs,” Abraham said. “Whether that’s medical assistant, CDL, construction, but they gain that training and those designations to move into employment to help hopefully get a job."

Spectrum is the parent company of Spectrum News 1.