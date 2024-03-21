CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to help get a bike-sharing company back on its feet.

The city is teaming up with community sponsors to contribute $460,000 to Red Bike. The bike-sharing company temporarily shut down this winter because it didn’t have enough money to operate. But thanks to this new funding, the plan is to reopen in mid-May.

Since opening 2014, Red Bike has had over 140,000 rides. But despite the ridership, the company temporarily shutdown during the winter because of a lack of operational funding. They needed between $500,000 and $600,000 to reopen and become fully operational for a year. But thanks to funding from the city and other community sponsors, they have plans to reopen in May.

“Upon reopening, our board and staff have committed over the next 12 months to working with the new coalition and a yet to be named consultant on a new staffing plan, board restructuring and a sustainable funding plan for the future,” said Anastasia Mileham, Cincy Bike Share Board Chair.

Red Bike said its customers have purchased 140,000 rides since the program started 10 years ago. Meanwhile, the city of Columbus has helped fund CoGo Bike Share. That company says at this point, it has enough money to continue running until at least the summer.