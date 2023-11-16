WARREN, Ohio— What started out as a hunt for the perfect place to run a recycling business has evolved into a multimillion-dollar idea.

“We spent about a year and a half trying to find a building that was suitable for the business that we wanted to start,” said Wiley Runnestrand, Sapientia Ventures co-owner.

Wiley Runnestrand runs several businesses in the Warren area. While starting his tech recycling business, Greenboard IT, he discovered a need in the area for modern industrial spaces in the area.

“We knew if we had that much trouble trying to find space, we knew others would struggle as well,” Runnestrand said.

Along with his business partners, he plans to build a 100 -120-million-dollar industrial park on Warren’s west side.

“We’re developing our first parcel, which is about 10 acres. It’s a 100,000 square foot industrial spec building,” Runnestrand said.

The project is attracting out-of-state talent at a time when there is negative population growth for the area. Blair Mulholland moved here from Michigan to be project lead on the industrial complex.

“I think there’s a lot of opportunity in the area. You look at all the stuff going down with Lordstown with Foxconn and Ultium Cells. A lot of companies are really looking to move to the area,” said Blair Mulholland, project manager.

Five minutes across town from the Sapientia Ventures office sits 85 acres of now vacant land that was previously developed.

“This used to be West Lawn Home Subdivision, which was slab on grade housing for the arsenal over in Ravenna,” said Mulholland, pointing across the vacant lot dotted with trees and old pavement.

Later phases will include land from the old Western Reserve High School. The goal posts from the abandoned football field are still standing.

“We’re looking at light industrial, light manufacturing and distribution space,” explained Mulholland.

Phase one is expected to be completed by 2025.