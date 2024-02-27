COLUMBUS, Ohio — A major name in the world of banking is hoping to bring a community touch to one neighborhood.

“This is one of three centers in the United States. So I think it shows the importance of Columbus, shows the importance of Linden, so we're really excited to have something like this, to have this sort of investment in our neighborhood,” said Jasmine Ayers, North Linden Area Commissioner.

What You Need To Know The Linden Chase branch is getting redesigned to become a financial community center and is expected to be completed this year



There are 16 Chase financial community centers across the country and the Linden location is one of three that is being added to the list this year



The Community Center is part of the company's initiative to bring more financial literacy and wellness to historically to underserved communities that face disparities in access to banking and lending services

Ayers said she is excited about the future of Linden and investments like this.

Chase’s upcoming community center branch is a part of JP Morgan Chase’s initiative to bring more financial literacy and wellness to historically underserved communities that face disparities in access to banking and lending services. It will provide financial literacy workshops and resources for financial wellness. The company also plans to create more jobs by hiring from the neighborhood.

“I think this is extremely helpful. We have so many amazing things going on in Linden right now, so many organizations and nonprofits and small businesses really stepping up to sort of a call to action,” said Ayers.

But she said this is only the beginning because people in the area must want to use places like the financial community center opening in Columbus.

“This is going to be extremely important, but it’s only the beginning, right? You have to get people in the door to use the services, which in our neighborhoods a lot of time that is the biggest barriers, the trust factor, getting people in the door, getting them to understand what services are offered,” said Ayers.

Community manager Alicia Jones said an investment like this is extremely beneficial for this community.

“It’s so important to invest in our communities,” Jones said. “One form is education. So when we think about how we upscale our youth, are adults, helping them get into the right products. Building that trust and then really being that place to come in and be able to obtain financial wellness and workshops here just in our Linden area.”

There are currently 16 community centers in the country and the Linden community is one of three that will be added to the list this year. According to JP Morgan Chase, the redesigned branch should be completed by the end of the year.