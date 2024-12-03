Anyone with family living afar knows the importance of mailed gifts, and it’s important those gifts arrive undamaged and on time.

In a press release, the United States Postal Service highlighted recent improvements they say have them “primed and ready to deliver exceptional service during the 2024 holiday rush.”

“Thanks to the substantial progress we have made under the Delivering for America plan, we are ready and confident to handle the holiday surge,” said Joshua Colin, USPS chief retail and delivery officer and executive vice president, in the release. “Our ability to move packages and mail throughout our network has never been stronger. USPS continues to be the most affordable and reliable way to ship packages and mail this holiday season and year-round.”

Some of those investments include using revitalized sorting and delivery centers and 158 new package sorting machines.

The release states that they are “revamping its network of nearly 19,000 delivery units, which are the final stop for mail and packages before they are delivered by letter carriers. These revitalized sorting and delivery centers have allowed USPS to expand its daily package processing capacity, increase its efficiency and deliver more value to its customers.”

The USPS said they have also upped the daily processing capacity to around 60 million and will hire 7,500 seasonal employees.

“Because of its experienced and stable workforce, USPS anticipates the need for less seasonal employees this holiday season,” the release reads.

They also note that the next generation of delivery vehicles will be on routes during the season. They say there will be more than 27,000 new vehicles, more than 500 of which are “battery-electric.”

They say more than 95% of deliveries are handled via ground transport, as opposed to air.

“The United States Postal Service’s portfolio of shipping products make holiday shipping easy,” said Steve Montieth, USPS chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president, in the release. “Both USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Priority Mail are priced lower than competitors, meaning customers can save more this holiday season. So, ship early and enjoy your holiday season.”