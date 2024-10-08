With Christmas just weeks away, millions of people are making headway on their holiday shopping lists.
The three largest carriers in the U.S. — The United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx — released their deadlines for shipping this year to make sure people get their gifts on time.
Here are dates to keep in mind to get gifts by Christmas Day:
For the lower 48 states:
- USPS ground advantage service: Dec. 18
- First-class mail service: Dec. 18
- Priority mail service: Dec. 19
- Priority mail express service: Dec. 21
For Alaska and Hawaii:
- USPS ground advantage service: Dec. 16
- First-class mail service: Dec. 18
- Priority mail service: Dec. 19
- Priority mail express service: Dec. 20
- UPS ground: Use this calculator
- UPS three-day select: Dec. 19
- UPS second-day air: Dec. 20
- UPS next-day air: Dec. 23
- FedEx ground economy: Dec. 13
- FedEx express saver: Dec. 19
- FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day AM: Dec. 20
- FedEx first overnight, FedEx priority overnight, FedEx standard ovenright: Dec. 23
- FedEx SameDay: Dec. 24