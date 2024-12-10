NATIONWIDE — The weather outside is frightful, but there’s no need to frighten your pets this holiday season.

“As you gear up for the holidays, it is important to try to keep your pet’s eating and exercise habits as close to their normal routine as possible. Also, please be sure to steer pets clear of the following unhealthy treats, toxic plants and dangerous decorations,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

ASPCA released these safety tips ahead of the holiday:

Christmas tree safety

Secure your Christmas tree so it doesn’t fall on your pet or cause an injury. This also ensures any tree water for live trees does not spill. Pets should not be drinking water from tree stands, as it can contain fertilizers and cause an upset stomach.

Plus, stagnant water can be a "breeding ground for bacteria," leading to other stomach troubles including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Avoid tummy aches from greenery

If pets eat holly, they can suffer from nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If pets eat mistletoe, they can also suffer from caridovascular or gastrointestinal issues. Lilies can also cause kidney failure in cats.

To be extra safe, ASPCA suggested choosing fake plants made from materials such as silk or plastic. If you want to stick to genuine greenery, opt for a pet-safe bouquet.

Tinsel trouble

ASPCA said if you have furry family members, it's best to skip tinsel entirely.

Tinsel looks like toys to some pets. They may want to play with it or even snack on it. If animals eat tinsel, it could cause vomiting or dehydration. Tinsel may also cause an obstructed digestive tract that may require surgery to repair.

Careful with candles

Pets have been known to burn themselves on unattended lighted candles, or even start a fire if they knock them over. ASPCA recommended using appropriate candle holders on a stable surface. If you leave the room, blow out the flame. Of course, flameless candles can also brighten up a room.

Watch your wires

Pets should not be able to get into wires, batteries, plastic ornaments or glass decor.

ASPCA said wires could shock a pet, while a battery could burn their mouth or esophagus. Breakable ornaments could also harm your pet's mouth or digestive tract.

Skip these treats

Avoid giving your pets anything fatty, spicy or sweet.

”By now you know not to feed your pets chocolate and anything sweetened with xylitol, but do you know the lengths to which an enterprising pet will go to chomp on something yummy?” ASPCA said. “Make sure to keep your pets away from the table and unattended plates of food, and be sure to secure the lids on garbage cans.”

Plus, don’t give your pets any bones from your leftovers.

Keep an eye on your drink

If you’re indulging in alcoholic beverages, make sure to keep them in a safe place where your pets can’t get a taste. If a pet drinks alcohol, they “could become weak, ill and may even go into a coma, possibly resulting in death from respiratory failure,” ASPCA said.

Gift guide

If you’re gifting something special to your pet, make sure to choose toys that are “basically undestructible,” or Kongs and safe-to-digest chew treats.

While kittens love to play with long strings like ribbon and yarn, those can get stuck in intestines. ASPCA suggested choosing “a new ball that’s too big to swallow, a stuffed catnip toy or the interactive cat dancer” instead.

Visitor rules

If your house guests want to give your pets some extra TLC, encourage petting or snuggle sessions and nice play time.

Ensure your medicines are locked or secured, and advise your visitors to do the same to avoid a pet ingesting medications.

Recharge

The holidays can be a stressful time for humans and animals alike. Make sure your pet has their own, quiet place to relax. It should include fresh water and a place to snuggle, ASPCA suggested.

“Shy pups and cats might want to hide out under a piece of furniture, in their carrying case or in a separate room away from the hubbub," ASPCA added.

New Year’s noise

If you’re celebrating New Year’s, make sure to keep your pet’s comfort and safety in mind, too.

”As you count down to the new year, please keep in mind that strings of thrown confetti can get lodged in a cat’s intestines, if ingested, perhaps necessitating surgery,” ASPCA said. “Noisy poppers can terrify pets and cause possible damage to sensitive ears. And remember that many pets are also scared of fireworks, so be sure to secure them in a safe, escape-proof area as midnight approaches.”