NATIONWIDE — There’s no need to spook your pets this Halloweekend.

“Halloween can be the spookiest night of the year, but keeping your pets safe doesn’t have to be tricky,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

ASPCA released these safety tips ahead of the holiday:

Hide the candy

Pet owners need to keep candy and other Halloween treats away from their pets. A lot of Halloween goodies, such as anything with chocolate, are toxic to pets. Remind your little ones not to share their candy haul with their four-legged siblings.

“Chocolate in all forms—especially dark or baking chocolate—can be very dangerous for cats and dogs, and sugar-free candies containing the sugar substitute xylitol can cause serious problems in pets,” ASPCA said.

If your furry friend accidentally gets into the candy bowl or eats something toxic, call your vet immediately.

Kitty- and puppy-proof your decor

Keep an eye on those pretty pumpkins. While pumpkins and corn are not likely to be fatal toxins to your pet, they can cause upset stomachs. Plus, pets could knock over lit jack-o’-lanterns and start a fire.

“Curious kittens are especially at risk of getting burned or singed by candle flame,” ASPCA said.

If there are cords, sockets, inflatables, lights or other yard decor, pet owners will need to make sure their furry friends aren’t nibbling on any wires, too.

Be considerate with costumes

No human would want to wear something uncomfortable all weekend, and the same goes for animals. Make sure any pet costumes are comfortable and safe. Pet costumes should not impair breathing, vision, hearing, ability to “speak” or mobility.

"Check the costume carefully for small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that could present a choking hazard," ASPCA said. "Ill-fitting outfits can get twisted on external objects or your pet, leading to injury."

Wisconsin Humane Society suggested having pets wear something simple first, such as a bandana, so they get used to dressing up over time. Then, add more elements as they work their way up to their full Halloween attire. WHS said positive reinforcement, like treats and toys, can help make the experience more of a “treat” for your pet.

ASPCA said pets should try their costumes on before Halloween, just like people. If the animal seems “distressed or shows abnormal behavior” it may be best to ditch the costume this year.

Keep calm

If your pet gets stressed around people in costumes, either inside your house or elsewhere, don’t force them to get in on the fun. WHS said a “safe, quiet space inside your home” to make them comfortable is a perfect place for them to hangout for Halloween.

“All but the most social dogs and cats should be kept in a separate room away from the front door during peak trick-or-treating hours,” ASPCA said.

ID, please

Make sure your pet has a collar with their ID tags and is micro-chipped.

ASPCA explained the constant stream of activity and strangers trick-or-treating brings to your home is scary and stressful for pets. When you open the door, make sure your pet doesn’t scamper outside.

If your pet does manage to spook you and get outside, having them properly ID’d and easily identifiable can be a lifesaver.