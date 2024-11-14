COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is one of the fastest growing regions in the Midwest and large companies like Honda and LG Energy Solution are investing locally. Amazon and Microsoft are also among those big companies.

Steven Hart has been a dentist and business owner for approximately 33 years in Columbus. He said he’s being forced to expand because of growth.

He’s brought Hart Dental Group to upper Arlington in the last six months because his clientele doubled over the last few years.

“Went from 1000 square-feet to about 3300 square-feet, more operators, more staff able to service more people,” Hart said. “Understanding how to add more staff and continue to work together and still to deliver you know a very quality product.”

Michael Stevens, director of development for the city, said people are choosing Columbus for their business for many reasons.

“I’d like to think it’s a lot of the policy decisions that were made both on the public and private side on continuing to invest in not only our downtown but throughout our region,” Stevens said. “Really driven by our workforce, our affordability and really the continuous growth around our state capital and our flagship university.”

Right now millions of dollars are getting invested currently in Columbus.

Stevens said for locals, this business development means more jobs and more money in their pockets.

“Opportunities for their family and generations that follow that they can be in Columbus,” Stevens said.

Hart said there’s a way to overcome challenges when growing a business.

The goal is to find something you love doing in the hopes of being a productive member of society.

“Surround yourself with good people that are knowledgeable about your industry that are you know willing to help you and good employees that are going to stay with you,” Hart said. “I hope that we can just continue to grow and provide a great service for this community.”