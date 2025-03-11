MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Amazon announced it plans to invest $1 billion into Marysville by 2030, bringing cloud infrastructure and strengthening Ohio’s position as a growing technology hub.

The new facility is expected to begin operation by 2027 and create at least 25 direct jobs.

“This investment by AWS (Amazon Web Services) represents a significant step forward for Marysville and Union County,” said Terry Emery, city manager for Marysville, Ohio in a news release. “It reinforces our city’s ability to attract leading technology companies and showcases our commitment to fostering economic growth and job creation.”

By 2030, Amazon’s planned investment toward data center expansion within Ohio is expected to pass $23 billion.

“We are proud to reinforce our long-term commitment to the State of Ohio with plans to expand AWS cloud infrastructure in the city of Marysville,” said Roger Wehner, vice president of economic development at AWS, in a news release “Working with state and local leaders, we look forward to investing in the local community, strengthening its local workforce, enhancing educational opportunities, and contributing to the city’s long-term growth.”

Marysville was selected as it holds a strong business climate, infrastructure capable of high-tech growth and a skilled workforce.

Through the investment, Amazon will pay more than $15 million in direct annual payments to the Marysville Exempted Village School District and the city over 15 years. It will also partner with local nonprofit agencies and support infrastructure improvements for the 33 Innovation Park.

Amazon has expanded in the Buckeye State since it first located data centers here 10 years ago. Through 2023, Amazon’s Ohio investments have supported more than 4,700 jobs and contributed an estimated $3.8 billion in total gross domestic product. Amazon has invested $10.3 billion into its Ohio data centers.

The city said in a news release that the investment would support thousands of additional jobs in construction and in other local industries, adding that there will be economic effects as well. Industries also affected by the investment include telecommunications, software development, facilities maintenance and electric generation.