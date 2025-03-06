COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2025 Columbus Auto Show & Charity Gala has been canceled as changes and "headwinds" across the auto industry impact events, according to organizers.

In a statement on its website, the Columbus Automobile Dealers Association said it remains committed to the charitable portion of the event. Organizers said they now have an opportunity and flexibility to focuses on these efforts. In the past, more than $2 million has been raised for local charities.

"Across the country and internationally, headwinds in the auto industry are having an impact on these types of events," the statement reads. "We're working to address these challenges, and are committed to see the return of the show in future years."

Organizers said new opportunities for events are being explored to provide consumers and auto enthusiasts chances to learn and engage with manufacturers and dealers.

The 2024 Columbus Auto Show brought different community aspects to the show including a childrens' pit stop area, a pet adoption center and opportunities to sit and even test drive vehicles. Through the charity portion of the event, $150,000 was raised and divided five ways between local charities. The Brian Muha Foundation, Dreams on Horseback, NC4K, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio and the Unverferth House each received $30,000.