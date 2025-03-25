COLUMBUS, Ohio — After 12 years on 4th and Cherry, the original 16-Bit Bar + Arcade in Columbus will be shuttering its doors and unplugging all the games this weekend.

"We can’t thank you enough for all the button-mashing memories, high scores, and good times!" the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

&nbsp;

The barcade, which operates under Rise Brands, was the first of its kind in the area when it opened in 2013. Since then, it has opened several locations throughout Ohio and outside of the state, including in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Nashville, Pittsburgh and more.

Additionally, Rise Brands said guests can enjoy arcade games at Pins Mechanical Co. at two other locations in Columbus, Bridge Park and Easton Town Center.

To honor the location's last days, a "Final Round" party will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and there will be drink specials, games and giveaways.

The location's last day is Sunday.

According to a press release, the team members will not be impacted by the closure and will stay with Rise Brands.