If you forgot the cranberry sauce, you may want to have a backup plan.
Spectrum News 1 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day to help avoid a cooking catastrophe, or any other situation in which you may need something.
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Starbucks: Depends by location
- Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Depends by location
- Giant Eagle: Regular hours
Here are some stores that are closed for the holiday:
- Costco
- Trader Joe’s
- Target
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- Aldi
- Sam's Club
- Marc's