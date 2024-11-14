If you forgot the cranberry sauce, you may want to have a backup plan. 

Spectrum News 1 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day to help avoid a cooking catastrophe, or any other situation in which you may need something.

  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Depends by location
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Depends by location
  • Giant Eagle: Regular hours

Here are some stores that are closed for the holiday:

  • Costco
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Target
  • Best Buy
  • Walmart
  • Aldi
  • Sam's Club
  • Marc's