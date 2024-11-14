If you forgot the cranberry sauce, you may want to have a backup plan.

Spectrum News 1 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day to help avoid a cooking catastrophe, or any other situation in which you may need something.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Starbucks: Depends by location

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Depends by location

Giant Eagle: Regular hours

Here are some stores that are closed for the holiday: