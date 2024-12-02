HEBRON, Ky. — Deemed the "Super Bowl for Amazon" by spokesperson Andre Woodson, workers at the Amazon Air Hub in northern Kentucky spent Cyber Monday processing millions of packages that will be sent all over the country.



This comes off the heels of a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend last year. The company has hired more than 250,000 seasonal employees, and at the Air Hub, people and robots work around the clock to ensure packages arrive within a few days of ordering.

“It was actually our biggest Black Friday ever, and the exciting part is, we’re just getting started,” Woodson said.

But the rise of online shopping has also coincided with a rise in people stealing packages directly off the porches of others, known as "porch piracy." A security.org study showed porch pirates stole more than $18 billion in packages over the last year.

“We provide photos on delivery so you can easily know where your package was left,” Woodson said. “If you’re not planning to be home, you can set text alerts and alternative locations like your business or a family’s residence.”

He said customers can also take advantage of Amazon lockers and other drop-off locations. They also have the option to track their package and require signatures for it, ensuring it doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

According to the Better Business Bureau, porch pirates target homes they can quickly get in and out and are close to the street. They’ll often hit the same neighborhood multiple times before leaving.

For those who experience porch piracy, Amazon said it encourages customers to contact the company, as well as their local law enforcement agency.