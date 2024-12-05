If you forgot an important part of the meal, or maybe even a gift, many stores will be closed on Christmas Day so be sure to get everything you need before then.
Spectrum News 1 helped compile a list of stores and gas stations to help you navigate where you need to go in case you need something on Christmas Day.
Here are the stores that will be closed:
- Acme
- Aldi
- B.J.'s
- Costco
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Fisher Foods
- Giant Eagle
- Kroger
- Marc's
- Meijer
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Whole Foods
Very few stores will be open.
- CVS: Some 24-hour locations will be open. Call your local CVS to check.
- Walgreens: Some will be open. Call your local Walgreens to check.
However, if you need something quick or some gas, many gas stations and convenience stores will be open. Hours could vary by location, so be sure to call in advance. Those gas stations include:
- 7-Eleven
- Circle K
- Sheetz
- Speedway