If you forgot an important part of the meal, or maybe even a gift, many stores will be closed on Christmas Day so be sure to get everything you need before then.

Spectrum News 1 helped compile a list of stores and gas stations to help you navigate where you need to go in case you need something on Christmas Day.

Here are the stores that will be closed:

Acme

Aldi

B.J.'s

Costco

Dollar General



Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Fisher Foods

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Marc's

Meijer

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods

Very few stores will be open.

CVS: Some 24-hour locations will be open. Call your local CVS to check.

Walgreens: Some will be open. Call your local Walgreens to check.

However, if you need something quick or some gas, many gas stations and convenience stores will be open. Hours could vary by location, so be sure to call in advance. Those gas stations include: