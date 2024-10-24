MILWAUKEE — The Women’s National Basketball Association is looking to add four more teams to its league and Milwaukee is a contender.

The Milwaukee Bucks have already jumped at the potential opportunity. Spectrum News confirmed the Bucks’ owners placed a bid to be one of the new franchises.

Many downtown businesses are excited the WNBA might increase its bottom lines, especially in the summer months when there are fewer live sporting events.

Daniel Hazard has been the general manager of Mader’s Restaurant for nearly 40 years. The 122-year-old restaurant is located just across the street from Fiserv Forum.

Hazard said despite not being a sports bar, Mader’s fills to the brim during Bucks home games. That’s why he’s always set with a full staff and a game plan.

“Well, the bartenders prepare for every Bucks game, so we have extra bartenders on, make sure we’re stocked up ready to go. We have a huge influx in people before the game, usually about a one or two hours of full-throttle business,” Hazard said.

WNBA games with a hometown tie would have the potential to bring the same business in to local hot spots around the city.

Ryan Amundson, with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, said he believes the addition of a WNBA team would stimulate economic growth and bring new energy to Wisconsin.

“People are interested in watching women’s basketball. It’s a little bit of the … ‘Caitlin Clark-effect,’ I think,” Amundson said.

Indiana Fever rookie star, Caitlin Clark, is one of the driving forces behind the record WNBA viewership and attention.