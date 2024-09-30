MILWAUKEE — A postseason run means a boost in business for the Milwaukee Brewers’ retail division.

Shawn Marefka oversees retail operations for the team, including merchandise and the Brewers Team Store.

Marefka said when the team has a playoff year, merchandise sales in September can increase by as much as 15%.

“Any time you can play baseball in October, it helps keep that energy alive and that brand going. We had one of our best weekends this weekend when we were already in the playoffs. Playing the Mets, we did very well, and seeing strong numbers for Fan Appreciation on Saturday,” Marefka said.

With the Milwaukee Brewers postseason set to kick off Tuesday, fans were browsing the Brewers Team Store as soon as it opened Monday morning at 11 a.m.

Pat Yahle and Janie Mesa were among the first shoppers of the day Monday. Both said they were excited for the playoffs to begin and wanted to look at the new merchandise ahead of the playoffs.

“They have everything displayed and we always spend way more than we were going to spend. It is exciting because they are going on to the playoffs, and that means a lot to Milwaukee,” Yahle said.

Shawn Weneger works in the store, helping print custom shirts and jerseys. He said he has been busy. Monday morning, he pressed a shirt featuring the name of rookie sensation Jackson Chourio. It’s not the first piece of Chourio merchandise he’s worked on.

“The big moment players get the big moment jerseys. Jackson Chourio is exactly who you are looking for in a postseason player,” Weneger said as he worked the machine.

It’s a big moment for the rookie star, big business in the store and, of course, a potentially big postseason run for the Brew Crew.