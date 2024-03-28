MILWAUKEE — As The Milwaukee Brewers home opener approaches on Tuesday, the aromas of some new dining additions are filling the air at American Family Field.

The Brewers’ new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex just opened over right field.

The Brewers collaborated with Omar Shaikh, owner of 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee, to open the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex. The Annex is located on the right field loge level.

The Annex will feature four local vendors from the 3rd Street Market Hall, including Kompali Tacos, KAWA (Asian Fusion), Anytime Arepa (Venezuelan) and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ.

Jack Holt owns the BBQ business, Smokin’ Jack’s. He said it’s surreal to have a restaurant at American Family Field; he used to enjoy Brewers games with his family when he was a kid growing up in Milwaukee.

“As a kid, I enjoyed cooking, so my passion for food comes from my family; we had restaurants when I was young and then baseball was something we all could afford to do growing up, so that was something that kind of built into our culture,” said Holt.

Rick Schlesinger is president of business operations for the Brewers. He said the ball club wanted to give new options to its fans and new opportunities to local businesses.

“So we’ve got empanadas, Asian fusion, barbecue, tacos. One thing our fans know is food and one thing they like is different varieties and different options, so this is a chance for us to offer more than just the staples — the brats, the dogs, the peanuts and beer,” said Schlesinger.

Holt said he’s hoping the new visibility at the ballpark will create new business growth in the future, but for now, he is right where he wants to be.

“I hope [the Milwaukee Brewers] have a great season; I hope that they go far in the playoffs. My heart hopes they win the world series, but you know, I’m here for the ride, win, lose or draw,” said Holt.