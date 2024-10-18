SANFORD, Fla. — Water levels along the St. Johns River remain high, with some peaking over the course of the week.

In Sanford, the water level is now more than 3 feet higher than pre-Milton, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is still rising.

Residents, business owners and community leaders are taking all necessary precautions to try to make sure the water stays out.

Tiger Dams, temporary flood barriers made of flexible tubes filled with water to hold back rising floodwaters, are set up at Sanford Monroe Hospital and along East Seminole Boulevard.

St. Johns Rivership Company, which usually offers dinner cruises on the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe, cannot be out on the water right now because of the high water, so owners are holding more docked events for the safety of residents and visitors.

Capt. Austin Hopkins said it will be a few weeks before they’re able to go back out on the water.

The company is taking it day by day, but Hopkins said some people have canceled their reservations.

“Unfortunately, with the higher water levels, the river and the lake is a no-wake zone," Hopkins said. "We run risks that if we go out, from our wake, we’re going to be pushing water more up onto the streets or into people’s houses that are on the lake.”

For someone born and raised in Sanford, Hopkins said he hopes he can be out in the water serving the community soon.