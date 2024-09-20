ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has adopted a new ordinance to address what officials say is an overconcentration of nightclubs in the downtown area.

What You Need To Know Starting Saturday, the city is requiring 300-feet of distance between each nightclub





This ordinance would only apply to new or expanding nightclubs, not bars or restaurants





The goal is to address what officials say is an overconcentration of nightclubs along Orange Avenue and Church Street





RELATED coverage: Orlando moves forward with nightclub moratorium extension Orlando advances proposal on permanent nightclub limits Orlando extends moratorium on new nightclubs downtown



The new ordinance goes into effect Sept. 21 and requires 300-feet between each nightclub, which would apply to new or expanding nightclubs — not bars or restaurants.

The goal is to address the consolidation of nightclubs along Orange Avenue and Church Street, in order to decrease noise, trash and disorderly conduct issues.

“What we’re not doing is, we’re not not allowing nightclubs. What we’re doing is, what we’re asking is for individuals who want to open nightclubs downtown, consider the other 48 blocks that are in downtown,” said Shan Rose, Orlando’s District 5 city commissioner.

The ordinance is also meant to encourage a mix of diverse active daytime uses within downtown Orlando.

Currently, there are 48 nightclubs in the overcrowded downtown block.

The moratorium on new nightclubs downtown ends Friday, Sept. 20. However, the new spacing restrictions begins Saturday.