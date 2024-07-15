ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, Orlando city council members voted during a first reading to change the city code and implement distance separation requirements between nightclubs in the downtown entertainment area.

This ordinance would only apply to new nightclubs or those wanting to expand. Bars and restaurants would be excluded.

The goal is to address what officials say is an overconcentration of nightclubs along Orange Avenue and Church Street by requiring 300 feet of distance between each nightclub, which is about the length of a football field.

Commissioner Tony Ortiz was the lone official to vote against the ordinance, saying other options had to be reviewed.

The city still has to vote a second time to make it official.

Manuel Carmona, director of operations for LUXE Med Spa Aesthetics in Downtown Orlando, says he is glad the city is taking steps to make it safer during evening times, but also more appealing for daytime businesses to open up.

“Everyone recognizes downtown Orlando as a nightclub hub,” said Carmona. “They know where to go out; to go downtown, but they don’t think: ‘OK, I’m going to go downtown to get lunch, I’m going downtown to do some shopping, they don’t think that.’”

Right now, there are 48 nightclubs in the downtown entertainment area, and officials hope to encourage a mix of diverse daytime uses within downtown.

“I’m happy they’re finally starting to realize we need to make a difference during the day,” said Carmona. “If you can bring more daytime business, it’s going to bring money all around, more jobs for everyone.”

The city believes the 300-foot distance separation serves as a strategic planning measure to balance nightlife with the well-being of residents, workers, visitors and the growth of downtown at all hours of the day.

“I really hope that if this does pass, they make a big announcement of it, to start sparking entrepreneurs out there or other daytime businesses,” said Carmona.

There will be a second reading and public hearing at the next city council meeting on Aug. 12.

If approved, it will go into effect on Sept. 21, the day after the nightclub moratorium expires.

The city says if it passes, the moratorium will expire and this new proposed code amendment will essentially take its place.

In addition, another ordinance passed on first reading on Monday says that says bars and nightclubs will be able to add railings, or other barriers to guide where potential patrons should line up for entry on the sidewalk, while maintaining a safe path for pedestrians to pass by.