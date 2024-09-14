ORLANDO, Fla. — A fundraising event was held Saturday at The Hammered Lamb in Orlando, where patrons came together to try to save the local pub from closing its doors for good.

Located in Ivanhoe Village, the owner says construction on Orange Avenue and Ivanhoe Boulevard has caused business to slow down tremendously.

The restaurant is now closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to help alleviate costs.

Organizers say they've received waves of support from customers across Central Florida.

"Today has been incredible," said manager Eryn Modica. "We have been busy since the moment we opened our doors this morning. We had a line before it even opened. It's honestly been incredible."

According to the restaurant's "Save the Lamb" fundraising page, over $15,000 has been raised so far.

