ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders will meet Monday to discuss the delay in a three-phase plan to redevelop part of downtown Orlando.
Leaders originally planned for Creative Village to be completed by 2031. However, officials are now looking at a 12-year extension for the completion of phase three, pushing the projected completion back to 2043.
Officials said the pandemic and rising construction costs caused delays in the project.
Crews are currently working on phase two of Creative Village, after completing phase one of the project in 2022.
Despite the project delay, District 5 Interim City Commissioner Shan Rose said the goal is not changing.
While the project’s first phase reduced the number of affordable housing units from 194 to 88 in 2021, Rose said the city is working hard to continue addressing the housing needs with more projects.
“We are looking at potentially putting a new affordable housing unit on Orange Blossom Trail, between Jefferson and Polk Street. So as a city, we are looking at alternative opportunities within that same 1 mile corridor,” she said.