There was so much that people can see at the New York State Fair including a variety of competitions for fairgoers, 4H exhibitors and even for pigs.

When people think of draft horses, they often think of Clydesdales. Percheron horses are another breed of draft horse that are typically either black or gray. The six-horse hitch competition takes place for a variety of different draft horse breeds.

The Iroquois Indian Village honors the six nations of the the Haudanosaunee confederacy which include Onondaga, Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca and Tuscarora nations. On Native American Day, people participated in a smoke dance competition based on their age group. The dancers are judged on their dress, grace and dancing.

A hay bale throwing contest was held in the beef barn on beef day which celebrates New York's beef producers. Competitors are broken up by age group and the winners throw the bale the furthest.

Contrary to the popular belief, roosters don't crow in the morning. They crow to attract a mate so during the rooster crowing competition, audience members are told to raise their arms above their head simulating how hens would entice a rooster.

On beef day, the New York Beef Producers Association hosted a beef charcuterie board contest using all beef meat from Brooklyn Cured. The competitors were local chefs that have their own charcuterie board businesses.