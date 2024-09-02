There was so much that people can see at the New York State Fair including a variety of competitions for fairgoers, 4H exhibitors and even for pigs. 

A Percheron horse that was dressed for the six-horse wagon competition. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

When people think of draft horses, they often think of Clydesdales. Percheron horses are another breed of draft horse that are typically either black or gray. The six-horse hitch competition takes place for a variety of different draft horse breeds.

Percheron horses compete in the six-horse hitch competition. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
An adult dancer ties bells on the ankle of one of the 'tiny tot' dancers at the Native American smoke dance competition. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

The Iroquois Indian Village honors the six nations of the the Haudanosaunee confederacy which include Onondaga, Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca and Tuscarora nations. On Native American Day, people participated in a smoke dance competition based on their age group. The dancers are judged on their dress, grace and dancing. 

A group of boys dance at the Iroquois Indian Village smoke dance competition. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A young boy picks up a hay bale for the contest held in the beef barn on beef day. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

A hay bale throwing contest was held in the beef barn on beef day which celebrates New York's beef producers. Competitors are broken up by age group and the winners throw the bale the furthest. 

A young man participates in the hay bale throwing contest. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
First place ribbons laid out in the goat barn. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Participants in the open meat goat show watch as the judge looks at their animals. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Audience members at the rooster crowing competition try to entice the birds to crow. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

Contrary to the popular belief, roosters don't crow in the morning. They crow to attract a mate so during the rooster crowing competition, audience members are told to raise their arms above their head simulating how hens would entice a rooster. 

Lou Smith brings a hen over to the roosters to entice them with her smell. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
The winning charcuterie board of the beef day contest. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

On beef day, the New York Beef Producers Association hosted a beef charcuterie board contest using all beef meat from Brooklyn Cured. The competitors were local chefs that have their own charcuterie board businesses. 

A participant of the charcuterie board contest cuts cheese for her board display. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)

 

 