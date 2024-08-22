From livestock exhibitions to facepainting to simply getting out to enjoy the sunshine, the New York State Fair has loads of activities for children and adults alike. Youth Day encourages kids under 18 to get out and enjoy the fair by allowing them free admission for the day. With many new foods to try, rides to ride and things to see, the State Fair is a great place for kids to be.
Two girls pose for a portrait in their matching hats. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A children climbs into a tractor that is part of agricultural career day. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Kids ride the 'mighty mouse.' (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Youth exhibitors take part in a livestock judging contest in the dairy barn where they examine the anatomical parts of a cow. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Two boys enjoy milk from the milk bar in the dairy products building. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Kids in the dairy barn taking a break from tending to their cows. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Fairgoers on a ride on the Midway. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A family attempts to win a price by standing a glass bottle up using a ring on the end of a string. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)