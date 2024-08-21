The New York State Fair offers a variety of foods to try including some now-classics like deep-fried Oreos and wine slushies. Check out some new items for sale at the 2024 New York State Fair:

1. Pickled Dr. Pepper and the Mona Lisa from Fair Deli

An unlikely combination of pickles and Dr. Pepper but the key is to put in the perfect amount of pickle juice. The Mona Lisa features Fair Deli’s homemade riggies and meatballs stuffed in a freshly baked bread loaf.

2. Deep-fried half-moon cookies and “death by peanut butter” from Fried Specialties

The lime green trucks that offer everything deep-fried from pickles to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches has two new items this year.

“We’re doing half-moon cookies right out of Utica, New York. We’re battering them, deep frying them and topping them off with some chocolate and powdered sugar,” said owner Jim Hasbrouck.

The other item “death by peanut butter” is a Reese’s peanut butter cups sandwiched with Nutter Butters deep-fried and covered in peanut butter sauce.

“My wife loves peanut butter, so we went nuts with it this year,” Hasbrouck said.

3. Honey butter chicken fries from GOLDENKDOG

The winner of the best food at the Erie County Fair has now come to the New York State Fair, and owners Esther and Aaron Hicks are excited about their authentic Korean street food.

“It’s a basket of fries with chicken bites drizzled in our homemade honey butter sauce and spicy mayo sauce,” Esther Hicks described.

GOLDENKDOG is a new vendor to the State Fair but was the first food truck Korean corndogs to the U.S., according to Hicks. They will be offering their honey butter chicken fries for $5 on Tasty Tuesday.

4. Cosmic brownie strawberry cups from Chocolate Taps

Fresh strawberries and warm chocolate with a variety of different flavors can be found in the Eatery at Chocolate Taps, new to the fair this year.

“Our classic cup is either milk or dark Belgian chocolate, and then we have concocted a bunch of fun ideas like strawberry shortcake, strawberries and cream and then we will have daily specials as well,” said manager Lisa Zheng.

The specials will change each day, but they will offer some of their signature cups throughout the fair.

5. Chicken Cesar sandwich from The Saucy Sandwich

A mixture of fresh Cesar salad and warm chicken cutlets was the idea behind the chicken Cesar sandwich, said owner Joe Vassallo.

“Not everybody is going to want a really hot sandwich, so this is a good one because it’ll cool people down and while still being warm and refreshing,” Vassallo said.

However, the Saucy Sandwich does offer some heartier options like their chicken parm sandwich, and their riggie chicken parm sandwich. Their Tasty Tuesday sample will be Thai chili and garlic parm meatballs.