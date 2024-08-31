The State Fair at night is a different experience than what fairgoers see during the day. The Midway lights up with strobes and neon lights, people walk through listening to the many sources of music throughout the fair and the smell of cotten candy lingers in the air.
A young girl looks at chicks in the poultry barn. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A fairgoer poses for a portrait on the Midway. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A ride turns while fairgoers wait in line. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
People dance as a DJ plays music under a tent on the Midway. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
Andrey holds a tiger he won on the Midway. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
The last rays of sun on the Midway. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
A family plays a game at the fair. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)
People walking through the fairgrounds. (Emily Kenny/Spectrum News 1)