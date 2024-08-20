The Hawaii Tourism Authority has selected 24 organizations to receive funding, specialized training and technical assistance through its Community Stewardship and Regenerative Experiences programs.

What You Need To Know The programs, part of the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Community Tourism Collaboratives, are an outgrowth of a 2024 technical needs assessment undertaken by HTA and Kilohana by CNHA that identified “capacity-building activities” that HTA could focus on to further develop a regenerative tourism model for the state The selected organizations will start in the program cohorts immediately, with the goal of completing all funded projects by Dec. 1 Nine organizations were selected for the Community Stewardship Program and will receive between $18,500 and $50,000 to support their efforts in protecting and revitalizing sacred spaces and important cultural sites in the state The 15 organizations selected for the Regenerative Experiences Program will receive $20,000 to $35,000 in funding to develop and enhance visitor experiences that are rooted in principles of regenerative tourism

“The selection of these remarkable organizations marks a significant step forward in our efforts to create a more regenerative and culturally respectful tourism model in Hawaii,” said HTA board chair Mufi Hannemann. “These cohort programs will empower our community partners to expand their invaluable work, ensuring that our islands’ cultural and natural resources are preserved and enriched for future generations.”

The selected organizations will start in the program cohorts immediately, with the goal of completing all funded projects by Dec. 1. HTA said it will monitor and support the projects to ensure that they align with CTC goals of advancing regenerative tourism.

“The diverse range of organizations and projects that will receive capacity-building training and technical assistance through these programs highlight the innovative approaches being taken across the islands to malama aina and create meaningful visitor experiences,” said Daniel Nahoopii, HTA’s interim president and CEO.

Nine organizations were selected for the Community Stewardship Program and will receive between $18,500 and $50,000 to support their efforts in protecting and revitalizing sacred spaces and important cultural sites in the state. Each will further receive capacity-building support in the form of specialized workshops, professional services and tailored consultations designed to enhance their stewardship activities.

The community stewardship selectees include:

Ahupuaa O Halawa (Follow-on funding: $42,500)

Aina Hoola Initiative ($50,000)

East Maui Land Restoration ($44,000)

Haleakala Conservancy ($50,000)

Hawaiian Civic Club of Wahiawa ($50,000)

Hui Aloha Kiholo ($50,000)

Hui O Laka ($18,500)

North Shore Community Land Trust ($50,000)

Pohaha I Ka Lani ($45,000)

The 15 organizations selected for the Regenerative Experiences Program will receive $20,000 to $35,000 in funding to develop and enhance visitor experiences that are rooted in principles of regenerative tourism. These organizations will create “market-ready activities that foster reciprocal relationships between residents and visitors, ensuring that the benefits of tourism are shared by all,” according to HTA.

The regenerative experiences selectees include:

Aloha with Touch Kauai ($20,000)

Ancient Leaf Tea ($24,000)

Anelakai ($20,000)

Common Ground Kauai ($35,000)

Hana Arts ($20,000)

Hoi Hoi Ea ($25,000)

Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin ($25,000)

KAEHU ($25,000)

Kahuku Farms ($34,000)

Kuilima Farm ($27,500)

Mahina Farms Maui ($25,000)

Men of PAA ($25,000)

Molokai Land Trust ($25,000)

North Shore EcoTours ($25,000)

Tea Hawaii & Company ($34,000)

Michael Tsai covers local and state politics for Spectrum News Hawaii. He can be reached at michael.tsai@charter.com.