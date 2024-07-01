LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The summer travel season is well underway, and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expecting heavy passenger traffic for the Fourth of July.

More than 44,500 seats are scheduled to depart Louisville from Thursday, July 4 through Monday, July 8, the airport said, with nearly 390 passenger flights expected. The busiest days for outbound seats are Sunday, July 7 (9,600 departing seats) and Monday, July 8 (10,200 departing seats).

The airport added this mirrors the numbers for the same period in 2023, its busiest year so far. Its overall enplanements from January through May are up 10% compared to the same timeframe in 2023, a key indicator measuring the number of departing passengers, said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

"The continuation of the positive momentum is evident at SDF following 2023, which was our best year ever," Mann said.

May saw more than 242,500 enplanements, a 10% increase from last year, and the airport's 10 single busiest days ever not related to Kentucky Derby travel happened this year in May and June.

"These are all very good signs to us as well as the airlines as they continue assessing SDF and investing in our market," said Anthony Gilmer, vice president of air service development and strategic marketing. "The fact that SDF experienced single day records in both May and June, following what was a banner year, is simply incredible. This leaves us well positioned for a strong finish to the summer travel season."

With passenger volume expected to remain high, the airport said travelers should arrive two hours before their scheduled departure time to allow plenty of time to park, check-in if needed, head through security and get to the gate. Travelers should also monitor their flight status on their airline's website or app.

The airport also cautioned those parking should be mindful intermittent closures are possible as some lots become temporarily full. While the garage and surface lot are the most popular locations, convenient access adjacent to the terminal is available in the East and West Premier Lots.

In addition, those using a rideshare service such as Lyft or Uber can save $5 on their next trip to the airport by using promo codes available at FlyLouisville.com/save5.