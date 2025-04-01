LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lighting a cigar comes with more than just a puff of smoke at The Louisville Cigar Company on Baxter Avenue.

What You Need To Know Louisville Metro Council passed an exception to allow cigar smoking in cigar bars



For a cigar bar to qualify, it must generate 15% of its income from the sale of cigars and other tobacco products



The owner of The Louisville Cigar Company, which opened in Nov. 2024, said he's hopeful this will grow his business



It will take effect April 24 at 4 p.m.

“You will not sit down and smoke a cigar with a group of people and not find a new friend or new associate,” said Josh Pickett, owner of The Louisville Cigar Company.

Pickett dreamed of opening The Louisville Cigar Company for 20 years. He was introduced to the tobacco crop early in life, growing up on his family’s farm in central Kentucky.

“Tobacco was always a part of that farm and part of the community that I was in," Pickett said as he smoked a cigar. "Seeing that grow and the friends and family always, getting the money from that, it's a very emotional process to me."

On top of the emotions he has for the industry, he said the aromas are “heaven”.

But there is just one problem. Louisville law states smoking is only permitted outside, and this has presented some challenges for Pickett's business, which opened in Nov. 2024.

“Every week, we had a major snowstorm, major holiday, major ice storm or incredibly cold weather,” he said.

Making smoking outside less than ideal, Pickett said there was a month-long stretch where 50% of his business left when they found out they couldn’t smoke inside.

“They weren't coming to get a drink; they wouldn't buy a cigar," Pickett said. "They would come in and get a little upset because of that and turn around and leave. As a business owner and our employees, that was incredibly hard and crushing to see that."

Louisville Metro Council has since passed an ordinance that will allow cigar smoking inside cigar bars. That only applies to cigar bars that are generating 15% of its income from the sale of cigars, pipe tobacco and related accessories.

“I’m not going to lie; I had a few tears shed because just that weight was lifted," Pickett said. "Just felt appreciated and felt like all the battles and all the conversations and all the setbacks were worth it."

Louisville Tourism wrote a statement in support of the ordinance. The letter was shared with Metro Council before the vote.

“Guests looking for this experience are leaving Louisville and taking their business to southern Indiana, which puts our hospitality industry at a disadvantage,” the letter said, in part.

Pickett said about 80% of his business comes from visitors out of state.

The ordinance passed 20-6, with some opponents citing concerns it would violate worker’s rights.

“Workers do not enter into a 100% voluntary activity when they accept employment. They're doing it because they need a job, they need to feed their kids, they need to put a roof over their heads,” said Metro Councilman JP Lyninger, D-District 6, at the Metro Council meeting before the ordinance was voted on.

The Louisville Cigar Company said it will only allow cigar smoking on its second floor, which has yet to be revealed.

“I’m proud to know that we will actually have a larger gathering of people who assemble here and enjoy the finer luxuries of Kentucky,” Pickett said.

The ordinance is expected to become law April 24 at 4 p.m. without the mayor’s signature.