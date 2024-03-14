FLORIDA — Duke Energy is supporting Central Florida and Tampa Bay communities by providing $150,000 in grants to organizations that help customers with basic needs like utility bill assistance, housing, and provide stability to families through other resources.

The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded six organizations:

The foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work.

The company also provides a number of tools and resources to help customers, including:

Budget Billing: Customers can get predictable monthly bills regardless of energy use or weather, making it easier to stay on budget.

Payment Plans: Eligible customers can request flexible plans that give you more time to pay.

Usage Alerts: Receive notifications midway through your billing period showing how much electricity you’ve used, along with a protection of your monthly amount, in time to adjust.

Pick Your Due Date: Choose the date you want your monthly bills to be due.

Due Date Extension: Extend your payment due date up to 10 business days to avoid late fees.

Free Home Assessment: Complete a free online home energy check to learn how to lower your bill and see if you qualify for rebates and a free home energy kit.

For more on energy saving solutions, visit their website.