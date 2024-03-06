ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve driven on Interstate 4 in the attractions area, then you’ve seen the construction, and now Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is giving the public a chance to learn more at two open houses.

FDOT is reconstructing two I-4 interchanges and building a brand new one between Universal Orlando and Disney World.

At I-4 and Sand Lake Road, construction is underway on a diverging diamond interchange to reduce crashes and congestion.

A temporary configuration at the interchange will open soon, with work wrapping up in 2027.

At I-4 and State Road 535, the iconic Crossroads entertainment and restaurant area was bulldozed to make way for a new loop ramp to help ease congestion near Disney World. That work is set to be completed in 2026.

“It wasn’t easy when you see eminent domain clause in your lease, you don’t think it’s going to ever actually happen, it’s seems so remote. But the truth is it happens and you have to partner with the right people and make sure you get through the right situation,” said Ben Richardson, chief operating officer for Flippers Pizzeria.

Flippers, along with other businesses, were forced to leave the Crossroads to make way for the interchange modifications.

In between the Sand Lake Road and State 535 interchanges FDOT is building a new I-4 interchange at Daryl Carter Parkway.

Opening in 2026, it’s meant to relieve congestion at Sand Lake Road and State Road 535, providing new access to local attractions, including O-Town West.

Flippers relocated from the Crossroads to O-Town West.

Richardson thinks the new interchange will open up the area to new visitors and residents, becoming the go-to spot that the Crossroads once was.

“The interchange is something that we kind of bet on when it came to opening this location,” he said. “We definitely think it’s going to change and improve the whole traffic situation.”

The three projects also include construction of a lane of westbound I-4 Express, extending the toll lanes from where they currently end near Sand Lake Road, all the way down to near Epcot Center Drive.

The informational open house about I-4 improvements at Sand Lake Road and Daryl Carter Parkway is happening Wednesday, March 6, virtually. Advanced registration is required. People who log in between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. will see a looping video presentation and submit comments.

An in-person open house will occur on Thursday, March 7, at the Rosen Event Center (11184 South Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando). The public can view a looping presentation and project displays, talk with FDOT representatives and submit comments and questions any time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.