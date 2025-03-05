SANFORD, Fla. — A new expressway connector is in the works to link State Road 417 to the Orlando Sanford International Airport, which transportation officials say will aid in alleviating traffic congestion and support the airport’s continued growth.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) recently launched a study exploring potential routes for the connector road, which would extend from SR 417 through East Lake Mary Boulevard, ultimately linking to Red Cleveland Boulevard.

The study will assess environmental and engineering impacts, plus the financial feasibility of the proposed expressway connector. The Expressway Authority’s board must also approve the project before a final decision.

Transportation officials say the goal is to improve mobility in Seminole County and prepare for future growth, but the debate continues as some residents question whether the new road is the best solution.

Longtime Sanford resident Shane Zellers believes they could better allocate the funds to existing roadways.

“The amount of houses that we have in the area that are being built, and Ronald Reagan [Boulevard] has not changed in the 12 years that I’ve lived here. It has not changed one bit, except for the speeds and the amount of traffic that is on there,” he said.

However, CFX spokesperson Brian Hutchings highlighted the increasing need for infrastructure improvements in the area.

“Now, today there are rooftops, there are commercial buildings going in, shipping, big box store areas. The airport is growing. So there’s a critical need for infrastructure improvements,” Hutchings explained. “This project is really designed to help alleviate some of that need.”