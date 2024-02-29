ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for missing 13-year-old Madeline Soto continues as Stephan Sterns, the boyfriend of her mother, was arrested Wednesday night after law enforcement discovered “disturbing images” on his cell phone.

The Kissimmee Police Department arrested the 37-year-old Sterns on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a press release. The two agencies are working together on this case.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated he is now the prime suspect in the girl’s disappearance.

“During the investigation into Madeline’s disappearance, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered disturbing images when they forensically examined Sterns’ phone. A review of the phone’s data revealed attempts to delete evidence,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives told Spectrum News 13 that they discovered disturbing pictures on Sterns’ phone. Authorities said in the press release that through the work of the Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit, detectives discovered images and videos that were criminal, and sexual, in nature.

The videos were found in the family’s home in Kissimmee, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that Sterns tried to delete the videos and photos on his phone. When questioned by detectives, he asked for an attorney, authorities stated.

Sterns is currently in the Orange County Jail and will make a first appearance before a judge on Thursday morning.

He was the last confirmed person to see Madeline on Monday morning, Feb. 26, authorities stated. She was wearing a green sweatshirt, black shorts, and white crocs.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Sterns dropped her off near the Peace United Methodist Church which is near Hunter’s Creek Middle School.

The church and school are about a half-mile apart.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina told Spectrum News how the search for Madeline has been going.

“I do want to share with the community we have well over 100 deputies, detectives, intelligence analysts and specialized personal who are investigating this case and searching for Madeline right now. We will not stop until we find her,” he said.

Authorities stated they have recovered her cell phone. They said they found messages where Madeline told friends that after she turned 13, she wanted to live in the woods. She turned 13 on Feb. 22.